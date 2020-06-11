Group calls for transparency in deaths of two Shreveport men

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Community Congress for Justice group in Shreveport rallied for change Thursday in the wake of the deaths of two Shreveport men who died in police custody.

“We gone run the race till the end, make it known this going to stop,” said Pastor Linus Mayes of New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The Community Congress For Justice group held a rally on the steps of Government Plaza.

Looking to get a message out into the public on wanting transparency from the Shreveport police.

“The lack of transparency that has existed over the last two months involving the deaths in police custody, Tommie McGlothen and Wavey Austin, is unacceptable,” said Craig Lee with the L.A.C.E (Liberation Advocate For Community Empowerment).

And the group says they want justice to be served in both cases.

“And, you know, to lose him to a situation like that, he did not deserve to go out that way,” said McGlothen son, Tommie McGlothen III.

They even shared a message for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“Either you gon’ roll with white supremacy and crooked police, or you gon’ roll with the people. If you rolling white supremacy and the police, you going to be out of the office just like them. He said hold him accountable and that’s what we’re doing,” said Lee.

The group shared a list of changes they want to see in the community. Starting with the resignation of the Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and police officer Brent Mason. Mason is placed on leave from the Shreveport Police Department after he made comments on social media regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“As well as the coroner and all of the police officers involved in this case of the death, we are calling it what it is the murder of Tommie McGlothen, be fired,” Lee said.

They want people to know they support law and order, but they want changes made in policing policies.

“We are not an enemy of the mayor, we are not an enemy of police. But we are an enemy of police killing black folks and the mayor said for us to work with him, he’ll work with us so it’s time to put your words into action,” said community activist Alvin Oliver.

