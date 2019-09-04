Guitars donated to North Caddo Middle School

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The music program at North Caddo Middle School has 60 new guitars.

It’s all thanks to a donation from the James Burton Foundation.

Years ago the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist’s foundation made a similar donation to another Caddo Parish school and Burton says it changed lives.

“When I first gave guitars to the kids in school, teachers sent me letters, called me, told me what a wonderful thing, because some of the kids weren’t too good in school and when they got a guitar to be able to play and take lessons in school, they changed their whole life” said Burton.

