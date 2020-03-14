H-E-B announces new store hours, changes to take effect immediately

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B stores across Texas will open later and close earlier until further notice, the supermarket chain has announced.

Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The changes will take effect immediately, meaning stores will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will also be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. going forward.

The chain said that the decision has been made “to better serve customers and increase product availability.”

“As H-E-B focuses on serving Texas, shortened hours allow H-E-B partners to work diligently overnight to fully prepare the store for customers during the day,” the store said in a statement.

“Today, all H-E-B stores will implement temporary modified hours. Tonight (3/14) all of our stores will close at 8 p.m., and starting 3/15 stores will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“Customers will also see reduced services in our delis, bakeries and floral departments as we adapt to better serve you.

“We will return to our regular hours and full services as soon as we can.”