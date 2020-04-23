Habanero’s announces closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local business announces it’s closing permanently.

Habanero’s off Youree Drive is Shreveport posted on Facebook today that the restaurant is closing due to COVID-19 and thanked the community for all the support.

We could not get further details from the owners, but spoke to their real estate agent today who said the business had been struggling before the pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce said they’re not aware of other businesses announcing permanent closures yet, but certainly ones who’ve had to make cuts and furlough workers.

“Anytime we lose a business, especially a local business like that, it’s disappointing but these are unprecedented times. I think the federal government, states, and even the local community has rallied behind business to the extent that we can,” said Tim Magner, president Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.