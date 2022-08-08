MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community.

‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.

Personal information only goes to each of the patrol lieutenants and the HSCO dispatch. The form contains simple information such as emergency contact, lights on or off, alarm information etc.