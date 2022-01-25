HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man was arrested Monday for three counts of sex crimes against a child.

Jacob A. Mills, 40, is charged with one count of second-degree rape, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count of molestation of a juvenile. Detectives say the crimes happened over a four year period.

His cellphone is being examined and may result in more charges.

Mills has been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $650,000. Detectives ask anyone if you have information about crimes against children to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.