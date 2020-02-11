Haughton neighborhood braces for possible flooding

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s wet weather has some people in the ArkLaTex facing the potential for flooding.

When heavy rains are predicted, neighbors in the Foxchase subdivision in Haughton prepare for the worst.

“It normally happens at night when everybody’s asleep and you get the knock on the door from the Haughton Fire Department asking if you want to evacuate,” said Sarah Daigle.

That’s because streets there frequently flood. Sometimes to the point where cars can no longer drive through.

“It’s actually gone over our mailbox,” said Daigle.

“I think in October 2015 our kids were taken out of here by boat,” said Kevin Rios.

It’s a scary situation for this close-knit community.

The Thompsons’ home has flooded before and nine-year-old Kelsey worries it might happen again.

“All my stuff is gonna get ruined,” said Kelsey Thompson.

But, she says she’s taking some preventive measures.

“I have a lot of ponies and glass stuff that I put up high on the shelf,” said Kelsey.

While her older brother plans to protect the home.

“Go get sandbags and hope for the best,” said Austin Thompson.

Everyone in the neighborhood is keeping a close eye on the skies.

“Pay attention to the weather forecasts, have a good awareness of what’s going on around you and have a plan in place in case something like that happens,” said Rios.

If you need sandbags for your home, the Haughton Fire Department has some available for free at the fire stations for people who live in town.

