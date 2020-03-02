Hear from the candidates for the Texas House District 9 race

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the races on Super Tuesday concerns East Texas voters who will decide between a long-time incumbent or political newcomer for the Texas House of Representatives for District Nine.

Representative Chris Paddie is seeking his fifth term in the Texas House.

“We had tremendous strides in the area of school finance reform and property tax reform and relief. Which were two top priorities,” said Rep. Paddie (R) Texas.

His challenger is Mark Williams.

“He’s been there too long. That’s exactly what’s wrong. Professional politicians. I’m primarily self-funded and he has mega donors and Pacs,” said Mark Williams, Texas House District 9 candidate.

Representative Paddie said his experience and connections are needed because Texas is heading into a redistricting session. Paddie said Texas’ urban and suburban areas have a booming population, while East Texas has a decreasing population and it could effect representation after the 2020 census.

“I think a horrible situation for my district to have a freshman representative going into a redistricting session where he does not have those relationships and frankly it would make it really easy for the other members of the Texas House to say well let’s break up House District Nine,” Paddie said.

Williams said he’s running against Paddie because he was disappointed with the last legislative session.

“Since I am a property owner and have cattle and manage timberland and know the oil and gas business and some really big issues was our constitutional carry bill that did not get carried through, it was hung up in committee,” Williams said.

One issue Williams is vocal about are his views on homosexuality which he includes in his Facebook page.

“I have ads run on the radio this homosexuality thing we cannot tolerate the proliferation of that in East Texas. That’s not us. We can do that. We can’t normalize that,” Williams said.

Paddie said if reelected he wants to focus on rural health care.

“Health care is a real challenge. It’s an access and affordability issue for so many in rural areas so we have to continue to find ways we can bridge that gap,” Paddie said.

