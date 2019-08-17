Heat Advisory continues for the ArkLaTex into Sunday evening

Another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex with daytime highs into the middle to upper 90s. Showers and storms did blossom over the southern edge of the region. A few storms made it as far north as Interstate 20. Tonight, the storms will fall apart after sunset.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The same setup will be in place for the next few afternoons. We will start the day with hot and humid conditions. With daytime heating, we can expect a few pop up showers and storms to form. Temperatures will remain hot into the middle to upper 90s.

As we head into the second half of next week, higher moisture content moves into the ArkLaTex. As a result, slightly better rain chances will begin Thursday into the weekend. Highs will drop into the lower 90s.

Rainfall totals through next weekend

The next seven days

