Heat Advisory continues with a few storms north of Interstate 30

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! The heat will be on again for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisory remains in an effect for most of the region. The northern edge was removed because of slightly cooler temperatures. A stationary front is producing showers and storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The front will slowly drift southward producing a few storms near Interstate 30.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Everyone else will see temperatures into the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. As the storms move south of Interstate 30, they will likely fade as they run into the high pressure ridge. Lows will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Highs for Friday

Triple digit daytime highs will be possible Saturday through Tuesday. I will not be suprised to see the Heat Advisory extended past Friday. The good news is relief is on the way. The upper level ridge will break down by midweek. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

97° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 79°

Saturday

98° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 79°

Sunday

101° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 101° 80°

Monday

101° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 101° 81°

Tuesday

101° / 80°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 101° 80°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 95° 76°

Thursday

94° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
93°

95°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
95°

96°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
95°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
93°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss