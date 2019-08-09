Heat Advisory continues with a few storms north of Interstate 30

Happy Friday! The heat will be on again for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisory remains in an effect for most of the region. The northern edge was removed because of slightly cooler temperatures. A stationary front is producing showers and storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The front will slowly drift southward producing a few storms near Interstate 30.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Everyone else will see temperatures into the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. As the storms move south of Interstate 30, they will likely fade as they run into the high pressure ridge. Lows will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Highs for Friday

Triple digit daytime highs will be possible Saturday through Tuesday. I will not be suprised to see the Heat Advisory extended past Friday. The good news is relief is on the way. The upper level ridge will break down by midweek. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next seven days

