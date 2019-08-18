Heat Advisory extended into Monday evening

The summer heat continues into the ArkLaTex. In the short term, the weather theme is unchanging. Hot afternoons with a slight chance of showers and storms in the evening. Tonight, lows will drop into the middle 70s. Monday, daytime highs will rise back into the middle to upper 90s with a slight chance of showers and storms.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The weather forecast begins to change by midweek. The upper ridge will continue to move westward. An upper level trough will build over the eastern half of the United States. With the trough around and increasing Gulf moisture, showers and storms will increase beginning Thursday. The highest rain chances will occur during the weekend.

Rainfall totals through next week

With the rain around, highs will drop into the lower 90s. Lows will remain into the 70s.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 77°
% ° 77°

Monday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 77°

Tuesday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Wednesday

97° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 76°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 76°

Friday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

95°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

90°

8 PM
Clear
0%
90°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
2%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
3%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
3%
82°

82°

2 AM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
5%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
6%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
6%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
9%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
79°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
80°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
89°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
9%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
5%
96°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
96°

