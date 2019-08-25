Heat Advisory for East Texas for Monday; rain returns for Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunday was very similar to Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Currently, most of the rain is to the north along Interstate 30. After sunset, the thunderstorms will weaken and fizzle. Tonight, temperatures will fall back down into the middle 70s.

The next seven days

The weather service just announced a Heat Advisory for East Texas for Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will soar back into the middle to upper 90s with feel like temperatures into the triple digits. Monday will be the warmest day of the next seven days. Rain and thunderstorms will return for Tuesday-Wednesday. A cold front will be the driving mechanism for storms midweek. Some of the storms will be capable of producing heavy rain too.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The rain will move out for Wednesday. A few lingering showers will be possible on Thursday. We will dry out heading into Labor Day weekend.

In the tropics, we are still watching two areas of interest. First, we are still watching Invest 98-L in the Western Atlantic near the East Coast. Tropical Storm Dorian is moving westward towards the Caribbean. It is forecasted to become a hurricane next week. The forecast also calls for the Tropical Storm to weaken by the end of the week.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Monday

96° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 96° 74°

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 86° 72°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 69°

Friday

92° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 68°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

