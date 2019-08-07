Heat Advisory for the ArkLaTex through Thursday evening

A Heat Advisory is now in effect for all of the ArkLaTex into Thursday. Wednesday will be another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be back into the middle 90s. Along with the hot temperatures, heat index values will be between 105-110.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The good news is we will see a few isolated showers and storms to cool things off some. However, rain coverage will not be as high like Tuesday. Today will be the last day of seeing meaningful rains.

Highs for Wednesday

The upper level ridge will begin to expand into the ArkLaTex. Over the next seven days, highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s. It is possible to see triple digit heat for the weekend.

The next seven days

