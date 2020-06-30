Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday and Thursday..rain returns starting Friday

Look for the hot and mainly dry conditions to stick around for a few more days. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase for Friday and the Fourth of July weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with most locations staying dry. We did see the return of some Saharan dust which made for some hazy conditions. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s and high humidity have combined to produce heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees. Look for the heat to get worse in the next few days. We will continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Daytime highs could be a few degrees hotter. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Index values could soar to between 105 and 109 degrees. Be sure to hydrate before heading outside for an extended period of time.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure responsible for hour hotter and drier weather will migrate to the west as we head to the end of the workweek. This means by Friday we will start to see more clouds and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. This decent chance for rain will likely continue through the Fourth of July weekend and into the first half of next week. The good news about the rain is that it won’t be as hot. Look for daytime highs to return to the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend and early next week. Even with the chance for rain in the forecast for several days in a row starting Friday, don’t expect a whole lot. Models generall agree that any particular location should expect to see anywhere from one half to one inch of rain.

Expect some rather hazy conditions for the next few days. Model show that we will see an increase in Sarahan dust through the rest of the workweek. By the weekend, a more northerly wind above the our area should push the dust further south and we should see improved visibility by the weekend.

Long-range models are hinting that we could settle into a very hot and dry weather pattern by the middle of July. A large area of upper-level high pressure will gain strength over the middle of the country. This will limit rainfall and could result in the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren