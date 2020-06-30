Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday and Thursday..rain returns starting Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Look for the hot and mainly dry conditions to stick around for a few more days. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase for Friday and the Fourth of July weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with most locations staying dry. We did see the return of some Saharan dust which made for some hazy conditions. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s and high humidity have combined to produce heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees. Look for the heat to get worse in the next few days. We will continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Daytime highs could be a few degrees hotter. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Index values could soar to between 105 and 109 degrees. Be sure to hydrate before heading outside for an extended period of time.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure responsible for hour hotter and drier weather will migrate to the west as we head to the end of the workweek. This means by Friday we will start to see more clouds and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. This decent chance for rain will likely continue through the Fourth of July weekend and into the first half of next week. The good news about the rain is that it won’t be as hot. Look for daytime highs to return to the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend and early next week. Even with the chance for rain in the forecast for several days in a row starting Friday, don’t expect a whole lot. Models generall agree that any particular location should expect to see anywhere from one half to one inch of rain.

Expect some rather hazy conditions for the next few days. Model show that we will see an increase in Sarahan dust through the rest of the workweek. By the weekend, a more northerly wind above the our area should push the dust further south and we should see improved visibility by the weekend.

Long-range models are hinting that we could settle into a very hot and dry weather pattern by the middle of July. A large area of upper-level high pressure will gain strength over the middle of the country. This will limit rainfall and could result in the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss