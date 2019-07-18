Heat continues through the weekend; front brings rain and cooler temperatures next week

The heat will stick around through the weekend with mainly dry conditions. A cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, Monday night and Tuesday. Expect below normal temperatures and lower humidity for most of next week.

Thursday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the Arklatex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s and warmed to the low to mid-90s. Heat index values climbed into the 100 to 105 range. Don’t look for much change for the next few days. We’ll continue to see the mix of sunshine and clouds both Friday and Saturday. Expect lows to be mainly in the mid-70s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the low to mid-90s. We will close the weekend Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for the random afternoon thunderstorm over the southern half of the area.

Friday’s high temperature outlook

A rare summer cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Monday, Monday night and Tuesday. This front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level support for any storms will be rather weak so at this point, severe weather chances look to be rather low. Models show that most of the area should expect to see rainfall totals of 1/2 to 1″.

The good news with this front is that it will bring some cooler and drier air. Daytime highs will be in the 80s for most of the week. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s. We will also see a decent break in the humidity with dew points dropping into the 60s and possibly 50s! Look for the front to begin to move back to the north late next week and next weekend. This will likely bring the threat for more rain.

Average High/Low temperature for today’s date: 94/73.

