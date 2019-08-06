Heat is on the increase with slight rain chances Tuesday

Breaking News
Tuesday will be another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be back into the lower to middle 90s. Similar to Monday, we will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. By sunset, the showers and storms will begin to fizzle. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue for Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
High temperatures for Tuesday

However, rain chances will begin to diminish into midweek.  As the ridge moves back, rain chances will decrease. The heat will be turned up a few degrees. Over time, the ridge will get stronger. Over the next seven days, highs will climb into the middle to upper  90s. Lows will remain into the middle to upper 70s. With the hot afternoons and warm evenings, some heat advisories will be possible later on this week. 

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 77°

Wednesday

97° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 79°

Thursday

97° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 78°

Friday

98° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 79°

Saturday

99° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 99° 79°

Sunday

100° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 79°

Monday

100° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 100° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
92°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
93°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
92°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
3%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
16%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

