Heat is on the increase with slight rain chances Tuesday

Tuesday will be another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be back into the lower to middle 90s. Similar to Monday, we will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. By sunset, the showers and storms will begin to fizzle. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue for Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High temperatures for Tuesday

However, rain chances will begin to diminish into midweek. As the ridge moves back, rain chances will decrease. The heat will be turned up a few degrees. Over time, the ridge will get stronger. Over the next seven days, highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s. Lows will remain into the middle to upper 70s. With the hot afternoons and warm evenings, some heat advisories will be possible later on this week.

The next seven days

