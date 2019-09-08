Heat levels decreasing next week with slight rain chances

Another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex! Daytime highs soared back into the triple digits in many locations. The good news is heat levels will back off a few degrees! The ridge of high pressure is now off to our east. Monday, models are suggesting a few rain showers. In my opinion, there is still some uncertainites for Monday. We will see if we have enough moisture around to produce rain.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

For the next seven days, the main story continues to be the heat levels. Rain chances remains very low over the next seven days too. With the ridge breaking down enough to our east, it may allow an opportunity for some isolated rain showers and storms for the weekend. Don’t get your hopes up because many of us will be rain free.

The tropics remains active. We are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The wave west of Africa has a forty percent chance of development in the next five days. The tropical wave closer to the Bahamas has a low chance of development in the next five days.

The next seven days

