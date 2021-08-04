Heather Wright leaves KTAL-TV, Texarkana bureau for TxDOT position

(KTAL/KSHV) – Heather Wright is leaving KTAL-TV and the Texarkana bureau, and she will be missed. Wright has accepted a position with the Texas Department of Transportation as a public information officer.

Wright joined KTAL-TV more than four years ago and has been the face of Texarkana First News which airs live on KSHV 45 weeknights at 5:30 pm. She was also an award-winning journalist, earning accolades for investigative, feature, and spot news.

“Heather will be missed,” said Mark McKay, KTAL-TV General Manager. “She was a great contributor to KTAL as an anchor and as a co-worker. We wish her all the best in her new role.”

Wright graduated from the University of Alabama. She was a radio reporter for Alabama Public Radio during college, and she was an associate producer at Fox 6 in Birmingham. She covered politics and anchored mornings at KNOE-TV in Monroe, and she later moved to KTVE to be an evening anchor. KTVE is KTAL-TV’s sister station in Monroe, also owned by Nexstar Media Group.

Alex Meachum will take over the Texarkana First News anchor desk starting, Wednesday, August 4. Meachum is also the anchor of FOX 33 First at 9:00.