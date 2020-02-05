Heaviest rain exiting the ArkLaTex..light winter mix a slight possibility Wednesday night

Rain to decrease tonight with a light wintry mix possible over the NW half of the area. Clouds hang around Thursday keeping temperatures chilly. Sunshine returns for Friday and part of Saturday bringing back above normal temperatures.

Wednesday was a cloudy, chilly and wet day around the ArkLaTex. We saw a wave of showers and thunderstorms move through the area. Look for that rain to move out giving way to a few areas of light rain into tonight. That light rain will come to an end from west to east late tonight. A little bit of a light wintry mix will be possible mainly over the northwest half of the area as things wrap up overnight. I don’t expect much of any accumulation and we shouldn’t see any travel concerns. Thursday will be a breezy and chilly day. Look for lots of clouds with highs in the low to mid-40s. The coldest night in the week ahead will be Thursday night. The clouds will finally move out allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 20s to low 30s by early Friday morning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Despite the cold start Friday morning, sunshine will bring much warmer temperatures by Friday afternoon. That sunshine will combine with a southwesterly wind to push temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll then see a very weak disturbance move across the area Friday night and Saturday morning. As of right now, I don’t think we’ll see much of any rain. Saturday will begin with quite a few clouds. Those clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine which will again push temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s.

You might want to make a point to enjoy the sunshine that we see Friday, Saturday and early Sunday. Clouds will return Sunday afternoon with some shower possible late Sunday and Sunday evening. Once that threat for rain begins, it could persist through most of next week. We could hear some thunder at times next week, but the severe weather risk looks rather low. We will have to keep an eye on next Wednesday when some upper-level support arrives from the southwest. The only good news for next week is that temperatures will be rather mild. Highs will mainly be in the 60s and lows will mainly be in the 50s. Check back here at 8:30 pm for a live update on tonight’s slight winter mix possibility and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook which could stay rather soggy.

–Todd Warren

