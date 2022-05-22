The cold front that brought the rain and storms last night is all but gone from the ArkLaTex. But that does not mean it will not come back. It’s just south of our area where it will stall.

Monday lows will be in the upper 50s north to low to mid-60s south. With the aforementioned cold front to the south, Monday afternoon highs will be either side of 80.

Moisture begins to increase as an upper-level system ejects into the plains states dragging a cold front with it. At the same time, our stalled front begins to move back to the north as a warm front. A series of disturbances will move across the area into the very moist air in place. The first of the rain and possible storms will be in East Texas early Tuesday morning. As the warm front continues to move north, the rain and rumbles overspread the rest of the Arklatex. This will keep the temperatures well below normal, in the 70s, Tuesday. Rain and rumbles continue into Wednesday as disturbances move across the area. Heavy rain becomes a real possibility and that could lead to possible flooding.

There is a Mariginal Risk of severe storms Tuesday and a Slight Risk Wednesday. We may receive as much as 4+ inches of rain. In turn, flood watches may be issued quite early in the week. The pesky upper-level system departs the area along with a cold front dragging through the Arklatex on Thursday. Cooler temperatures will follow that cold front with the possibility of Friday lows in the 50s to near 60. A warming trend begins from Friday afternoon through the weekend.