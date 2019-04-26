Help local foster children in need with Geaux 4 Kids 4th annual fundraiser

Community matters, which is a big reason ‘Geaux 4 Kids’ was started six years ago to help the transition of local displaced children in the foster care system. You can get involved with this year’s Project Geaux Bags fundraiser helping provide simple items to children in this transitional time of need.

Learn more from the news release below:

The theme of the fundraiser is “May the Force Be With You,” which the organization has used since its inception to champion being a positive force for good for foster children. In Louisiana, over 7,000 infants to teens-1200 in NWLA region 7-are in the protective custody of foster care. May is National Foster Care Awareness Month.

The mission of Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. is: To ease the emergency transition of displaced children into the protective custody of foster care.

Project Geaux Bags addresses the needs of foster children during the first 24 hours of being removed from their home, through no fault of their own. Kids enter foster care at all ages and all times of day and night. Some are newborns straight from the hospital, and some are 18 years old trying to finish high school. These children have often experienced much brokenness, living with addicts, neglect and abuse. They are in dire need of both physical and emotional help during this crisis.

“Regardless of age, the first night away from home is the hardest,” states Executive Director K.C. Kilpatrick, who experienced this firsthand in her foster-to-adopt home. Two siblings came to her in the middle of the night with few belongings other than the clothes on their back.

Since 2013, Geaux 4 Kids has provided over 5,000 Geaux Bags to foster children. A social worker delivers the bag along with the child to the foster home. Geaux Bags are gender and size appropriate and cost approximately $100. Typical Geaux Bag contents are underwear/diapers, modest pajamas, toiletry kit, comfort item, back pack, pillow/blanket, water, snack, and a note of encouragement.

This year’s fundraiser will be a luncheon on Friday, May 3 in Shreveport. A few table sponsorships are available and interested parties should contact Karen@Geaux4Kids.com. Individual tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. NOTE: Individual seating is in the Ridge Room adjacent to the main dining room. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis. Visibility may be limited.