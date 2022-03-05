Futurecast 36 hour forecast

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a very quiet Saturday across the Ark La Tex and it looks like tonight will be the same. There’s an outside chance for a few showers but tomorrow will be the day to watch! Current temperatures are on their way down but do not look for a cool night by any means with lows in the low to mid 60s. Currently we have a southerly flow at the surface and a southwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to more moisture for our area at all levels. There is a stalled cold front over the Red River valley of north Texas. This in itself could lead to isolated showers during the overnight hours especially across the far eastern counties and parishes. By Sunday a strong upper level system heads our way and will ignite a few stronger storms especially in the northwestern areas, along and north Interstate 30.

As we go into Sunday evening the best chance of severe storms will be from midnight through the morning hours. Again that is probably along and north of interstate 30. By Monday morning and into midday, the cold front will move on through the area taking any rain with it. For tonight though there is a slight risk of severe storms along and north of interstate 30. There are a few questions about the strength of the storms but we should prepare for a low risk of all modes of severe weather, including hail and a few isolated tornadoes. Past Monday’s cold front, cooler temperatures will be found. They may last a few days before warmer temperatures return, once again. By the end of next week, we will find yet another cool-dow. Yes, the roller coaster ride of temperatures will be found for a bit longer!