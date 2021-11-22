HGTV coming to Minden to help revitalize the town for a new show

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two local ladies looking to change their town win a national opportunity to do so.

Minden was selected to be a part of six small towns to be revitalized by HGTV.

Along the red cobblestones, you will find the historic downtown of Minden, Louisiana. Where new shops are setting up and bed and breakfast homes are welcoming visitors. Inside Minden, you will also find the town’s community advocates – Sara McDaniel and Rachel Miller. Together they applied to HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart Show, and on the second application they won!

“They contacted me back. I called Sara and said we’ve got some work to do,” said Rachel Miller, community advocate for Minden.

They went around town, filming videos, creating murals by local artists, and getting ideas of what areas for HGTV to focus on.

“They just saw how we really want to work improve Minden, and they saw the effort we had put into it. They see our cute architecture. Our amazing downtown, and we are the “Friendliest City in the South.” So I think we just won them over,” said Sara McDaniel, community advocate and entrepreneur.

HGTV will send its renovation superstars to Minden for the new series slated to premiere next spring. The professionals will lead three projects to refresh the town. Including a residential property, a business, and a community space.

“This puts not only Minden but the state of Louisiana on the map. Our whole community has come together and we’re all working to get our best foot forward. So when they do come. We will be ready and set,” Mayor Terry Gardner said.

They say they’ve watched the economic and tourism success that HGTV renovation shows have brought to other towns.

“We are hoping we will see a huge economic impact for Minden which would be a huge blessing for our local businesses,” McDaniel said.

“It’s such a special little place. Then to be able to show that on such a national scale is so exciting,” Miller said.

Mayor Gardner credits the women for their community-changing and inspiring efforts.

“It’s not just your city government that are your drivers. It’s people,”

“That’s our slogan, “We want you to feel at home when you’re in Minden,” Gardner said.

They cannot reveal when the crews will film in Minden, but you can follow along on HGTV’s various social media platforms, under Hometown Kickstart presented by People.