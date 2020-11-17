Hidden COVID-19 health crisis: Some senior citizens health failing due to pandemic isolation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The director of a center that serves senior citizens has a concern about the impact of the pandemic.

Mary Hansberry of Hansberry Adult Day Health Care says the COVID safety precautions have had a devastating effect on some of her clients.

Hansberry says some of her higher functioning and independent seniors have since been hospitalized or admitted into nursing homes.

She adds that they’re health declined while being insolation.

Hansberry explains she’s learning that some of her clients are not eating and losing weight.

She says she’s trying to fix what the pandemic has undone.

“It’s really been hard not only on us as staff but family members. It’s been so hard on my seniors,” Hansberry explained

The center is closed and has been since the start of the pandemic.

The inside has been restructured with plastic dividers and seating rearranged. Before the pandemic everyone spent time in one room taking part in activities, watching movies and socializing.

“I have lost some clients to the nursing homes due to the physically, emotionally and spiritually changing challenges,” Hansberry noted.



Hansberry wants to find a way to bring them together but safely. She would love to be able to have them all meet together through Zoom sessions; but many are not able to afford internet or the equipment.

“What I’m basically looking for is that if there’s anyone out there that has some extra Chromebooks, IPADs or laptops; anything so that we can try to get them to get some socialization with arts and crafts, bingo and things that they use to do,” Hansberry stated.

Hansberry says just last week another one of her seniors was admitted into a nursing home due to declining health.