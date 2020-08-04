High school football practice starts in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a big day for high school athletes. Football practice starts Monday in Texas.

Players and coaches say it feel so good to be able to touch the field for the first time in months.

“Oh it’s great. I was something we were all worried about over the summer with all this stuff getting in the way but I know we’re all excited and happy that we got to get on the field,” said Marcus Burris, Pleasant Grove Defensive End.

There was a lot of uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic not knowing whether or not there would be a football season. On July 22, 2020, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced the return of high school football.

Things will look a little different in practice this year. Players will be required to wear a face mask.

“Since we know it is going to happen, from this point forward expectations are high. To get back in the full like we usually do. Go full tilt, put our heart and soul into it, and try to be the best team in the state of Texas in everything that we do, and that started today,” said Josh Gibson, Pleasant Grove Head Football Coach.

Practices for Pleasant Grove are running Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The first game for Pleasant Grove kicks off August 28th against Nashville High School in Nashville, Arkansas.

