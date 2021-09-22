High school friends create app to help people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia

TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – Two North Texas high school friends have created an app geared toward helping Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients.

“Alz-Buddy” uses songs, pictures, and games to boost memories.

It was not a class assignment but rather a passion project.

“It’s very sad to see, Alzheimer’s and Dementia both are terrible and really attack the identity of a person. So we knew, seeing that struggle, we wanted to funnel into something new so we wanted to use our skills with technology to make a difference and help those, help people who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” said Rithvik Ganesh, Alzbuddy’ app designer.

“Alz-Buddy” is free to download on Apple and Android devices.