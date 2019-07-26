Highland Center Ministries looks for a new facility

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS)- Highland Ministries has become a staple in the community, helping many in need. But in less than three months the church will have to find a new home.

The pastor held a meeting to share what’s happening to the building and what’s next. “I really appreciate this place because it actually saved my life,” said Eric Mayes, Highland Resident.

Eric Mayes eats dinner surrounded by close friends, but just five months ago he walked into the Highland Center at rock bottom”I came here a drug addict, but I found new day,” said Mayes.

New Day, a 28-day drug rehab program. “It breaks it down find out where the problem starts at because everyone comes from somewhere and their background and they just aren’t born drug addicts and users and abusers,” said Mayes.

Not only does the Highland Center offer a drug rehab program, but serves nearly 150 people free meals each Thursday. Provides clothing, financial services and free tax preparation to those in need. “I’m better as a person,” said Mayes.

Many say the people they’ve met here are more than just friends, but family and it’s hard to believe such a positive place is closing.

“If this community center is replaced. What is it going to be replaced with that is equal to or better than what it is now,” said Sarah Mercier, Highland Resident.

The pastor of Church for the Highlands says they received a notice from the owners of the building saying they had six months to vacate the premises.

“We asked why and their only reason stated was that they were going to take the building into a different direction,” said John Henson, Pastor of Church for the Highlands.

Henson says they’re actively looking for a new place to call home. “We want to stay here. This is where the people who come for those programs live and we want to make sure we maintain a physical presence in the community,” said Henson.

As for Mayes, he says God will open a new door. “God has us, God is going to take care of his people because he didn’t bring us this far to let go,” says. Mayes.