Historic American band, The Sons of Pioneers tour the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of America’s oldest western singing group visits the ArkLaTex.

The Sons of Pioneers played for a Shreveport audience over the weekend. It’s a three-part harmony yodeling band featuring southern swing and heavy Texas influence.

“Songs of the great American west and the cowboy. That really made it happen for the fellows of that time,” said John Fullerton, lead & harmony vocals, rhythm guitar.

The Sons of Pioneers is a historic band that first formed in 1934 in Los Angeles. They continues with new members in each generation.

Fullerton is also the band’s historian

“It was the sound America had never heard in the early 1930s’. You’re dealing with America suffering through the Great Depression and America was ready for some relief, and here come along three guys with this unique vocal in 1934 and they were a household name,” Fullerton said.

The Sons of Pioneers are internationally-known and featured in movies and television. The band has also been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The band was founded by Roy Rogers and his son Dusty Rogers carries on his legacy as the 45th Pioneer. Some of songs they sing were written by his mother.

“It’s really an honor for me. How many sons get to join their father’s band that started so many years ago? It’s not just us as a group right here, it’s how we honor of the folks who came before us. We really owe it to them to give the best show we can give. Dad said if you can’t give the best show don’t show up,” said Dusty Rogers, lead & harmony vocals.

After 87 years, the Sons are still singing song.

The Sons of Pioneers will play in Jefferson, Texas on Labor Day weekend for Pioneer Day weekend.