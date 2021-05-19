Homer High School senior is accomplishing his academic goals and making his community proud

HOMER, La. (KMSS) – A student from a small town is making his community proud and earning a big opportunity for his future.

Caterious Burns was born and raised in Homer, Louisiana. He’s excelled at Homer High School where he’s maintained a 4.0 GPA. He also plays for the Homer High School Pelicans. His success at school won him the Louisiana High School Basketball Association All State Award. He shares a message for other students to gain success.

“Try hard in school. It’s easy to make it out if you try. Sports can take you a long way and with networking,” Caterious said.

Caterious has a big family who are very proud of the man he’s become.

“I’m proud of him. He’s come a long way. It was kind of hard to push him. But then it wasn’t because he learned so much on his own,” said Fershunda Burns, Caterious’s mom.

Also introducing us to his dad Ryan, “I’m proud of my son. He did good in school. I hope he does well in college,” he said. Along with his little brother. “I think he’s done very good in school and I hope he keeps it up,” said Kenterious Burns, little brother.

Caterious is a senior and favorite subject is Math, especially advanced Math.

“After I graduate I plan to go to Louisiana Tech for engineering program. I received a scholarship there called the president’s award. I plan to keep a high GPA throughout college. I met minor in Entrepreneurship,” Caterious said.

He’s a part of the Future Business Leaders of America and said the program help provide new opportunities.

“It introduces kids to new environments. I went to nationals for the organization and went to Texas and introduced to a lot I had not seen before,” Caterious said.

He also thanks two family members not with them during out interview, his aunt and uncle who helped him get into college.

“I’d like to give a shoutout to the two people who helped me the most. My uncle Darran and my auntie Tyquana. They helped me the most with college by taking me to college campuses,” Caterious said.

Along with his mather teacher Melanie Scruggs and his coaches.

“I give a shoutout to Coach Cooper and Mr. Robertson,” he said.

A smart young man from a small town headed for a big future Caterious Burn is our Standout Student.