HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man from Homer, Louisiana is representing his community in the best of ways.

Bennie Ferguson III just graduated from Homer High school. Achieving a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, a part of National Honor Society, and becoming valedictorian.

“Ain’t nothing to it but to do it,” Ferguson said.

When his mom found out he was chosen to be valedictorian.

“My heart just burst. I’ve seen him work at it. Ninth grade coming in he set a goal. He’s gotten all A’s not one B since high school. So he met his goal. He worked out it. In tenth grade he said mom I think I’m going to get a B. So I gave him that extra push. You can do it. You can do all things. When I say he excelled. He excelled. Pandemic and all. To say proud is not even a word. I’m beyond proud,” said his mom Francene Taylor Ferguson.

Bennie’s been busy throughout his high school. Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America, 4H, Student Council, and the Men of Honor fraternity, he said all taught him leadership.

“Those extracurricular activities taught me that I’m a part of something. I have a brotherhood with the Men of Honor fraternity. Mr. Lewis Grant he’s the founder of it. He’s from Homer High school and started it in 2019,” Ferguson said.

He’s a student athlete, running track, playing baseball, and is a part of the state champion homer fighting Pelicans football team. He said sports taught him determination.

“There’s going to be pain. Sweat. It’s going to be hard. Life is hard. But you keep fighting, persevering… See what happens (holds up state championship ring,” Ferguson said.

He also gives back to his community where he was born and raised.

“I came from Homer and I want to help Homer,” Ferguson said.

Volunteering with local charities that help children including the Kamri Strong Toy drive and Every Child Counts Halloween Candy.

“You’re not too big to help out with the community. You can still help out because that’s where you came from,” Ferguson said.

His service stands out to his pastor who nominated for Standout Student. He said Bennie overcome ADHD as a kid to achieve great things.

“While being labeled AHDA a longtime ago, folks thought he would never make it to this point. But look at him now. He has 4.0 GPA and valedictorian of his class,” Ferguson said.

Bennie is named after his dad who said he’s watched him grow into a respectable young man who loves helping others.

“He does everything he can to help folks out and is proud to help people. I just love him,” said his dad Bennie Ferguson.

Bennie’s favorite subject in school is Math.

“Math is the foundation of everything,” Ferguson said.

He’s going to be a Tiger accepted into Grambling State University where he plans to study computer science and cyber security.

“A HBCU experience can’t get better than that,” Ferguson said.

He said he wouldn’t be where he is now if it weren’t for his parents and his faith.

“I want to thank my parents. I want to thank them making me me. I want to thank God for everything. I would have none of this,” Ferguson said.

A bright young man with a heart for others and his town, Bennie Ferguson is our Standout Student.