Honoring Black History: 45 Days of Action from protest to policy changes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The group 45 Days of Action shined a spotlight on racial equity, with several protests last summer. The Shreveport organization is moving its focus from protest to policy in the quest for racial justice.

“We have to transition and transfer that energy into policy because policy is what impacts our lives day today,” said Omari Ho-Sang, the organizer for 45 Days of Action.

They’ll continue initiatives like voter registration drives and partnering with other local organizations, like Black Voters Matter.

One protest is not enough, two protest is not enough, we have to have 45 days or even 45 years right really looking forward into the future, and really building out a holistic plan and bringing partners.”

They are focusing on state and local policies. The first is making sure re-districting fairly represents all voters.

“So when you think about what happened in Georgia happening, that was the ability for progressive folks, impacted folks, communities of color to utilize their voting power to make a difference when it came to key races. In states like Louisiana, they are trying to take the power away through the maps.”

The second goal criminal justice reform helping felons vote.

“Making sure those who got the right to vote, felons who got that right back to vote are actually voting. Over 40,000 folks were able to get their right back to vote, but only about one to two percentages of those folks have actually claimed that right.”

And three is preserving the improvements to the early voting election process. And four is focusing on the emergency rental assistance funding.

“The state received $24 million dollars last year and the state spent $1.7 million on housing assistance, so that’s not good at all right. So we need to make sure this money is being distributed to the people that need it.”

Ho-Sang says they will patiently continue the work because change doesn’t happen overnight.