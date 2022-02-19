SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State and local leaders joined HOPE Connections on Friday morning to break ground on a new 6,000 square foot Safe Haven. The low-restriction shelter is an addition to the current facility located at 2350 Levy Street in Shreveport. It will have 37 beds to house the area’s most vulnerable homeless population.

“The difference between what we’re creating and other shelters is that we allow people who have active addiction, untreated mental illness, They don’t need ID. They don’t need to have income. There’s no charge for services,” said Christa Pazzaglia, Executive Director, HOPE Connections.

Bonnie Moore, The City of Shreveport’s Community Development Director, was instrumental in the project. She says homelessness is a huge problem in Northwest Louisiana.

“There are many homeless living on the streets. You can see them downtown. You can see them under bridges,” said Moore. “This will be an unrestricted shelter where they can come in and they can get support, a decent safe place to stay, while engaging them into a meaningful life conversation.”

Moore says once people are off the street and in a safe space, they are open to receiving other services to get their lives back on track.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said the City of Shreveport invested $250,000 for the project, which he believes will benefit other agencies in the area.

“It alleviates pressure on prisons, hospitals, a lot of places people will end up because they don’t have housing,” Perkins shared.

“We’re trying to end homelessness and the way to do that is to get the people who have the most problems, who have been outside the longest, in housing first; and then work backwards until you get to the people who have been homeless the least amount of time, because they’re much easier to help,”explained Pazzaglia.

Research for the project began ten years ago. Pazzaglia and Moore said they found cities with low-restriction shelters had a great success rate with reducing the number of people who experienced homelessness.

“This is an innovative opportunity for our community to changes lives,” said Moore.

Construction begins in the spring. With the expansion, Hope Connections expects to help move more than 350 people a year into housing.