Hospitals warn about Ivermectin misinformation on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health officials warn about misinformation on social media regarding false claims that an animal drug can treat Covid-19.

The infectious disease team at Ochsner Health said social media posts suggests Ivermectin can be taken instead of getting a Covid vaccine.

Doctors said the drug is used to treat parasites in cattle and horses and can be doses are deadly for humans.

“The data it’s very clear that Ivermectin is not an appropriate treamtent for Covid. So we want to make sure people are aware of this and do not take ivermectin. Either from a veterinarian source or any other source,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director Ochsner Health.

She said please talk to your doctor before taking any over the counter medicine.