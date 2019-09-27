Hot and dry conditions to continue with slight rain chances Saturday

The weather pattern remains unchanged across the ArkLaTex! Hot and dry conditions will continue. On Friday, temperatures made it up into the lower 90s areawide. For area football games, temperatures will drop into the 80s by kickoff! Tonight, lows will drop into the 70s. The rinse and repeat forecast continues for the weekend. Although a few isolated showers and storms will be around. The best chance of rain will be from Shreveport to the west.

Beginning Sunday, the opportunity for rain will come to an end. The upper ridge will move back to the west shutting rain chances down. Next week, temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 90s. By the end of next week, models are hinting at some changes.

A cold front will come into range for Thursday and Friday. It remains unclear if the front will make its way into the ArkLaTex. In the same time period, rain chances will increase some. In addition, models are hinting at another stronger front with cooler temperatures arriving! So be sure to keep up with the forecast because the summer like temperatures will end at some point!

