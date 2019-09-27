Hot and dry conditions to continue with slight rain chances Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather pattern remains unchanged across the ArkLaTex! Hot and dry conditions will continue. On Friday, temperatures made it up into the lower 90s areawide. For area football games, temperatures will drop into the 80s by kickoff! Tonight, lows will drop into the 70s. The rinse and repeat forecast continues for the weekend. Although a few isolated showers and storms will be around. The best chance of rain will be from Shreveport to the west.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Beginning Sunday, the opportunity for rain will come to an end. The upper ridge will move back to the west shutting rain chances down. Next week, temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 90s. By the end of next week, models are hinting at some changes.

Drought monitor for the ArkLaTex

A cold front will come into range for Thursday and Friday. It remains unclear if the front will make its way into the ArkLaTex. In the same time period, rain chances will increase some. In addition, models are hinting at another stronger front with cooler temperatures arriving! So be sure to keep up with the forecast because the summer like temperatures will end at some point!

The next seven days
The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 75°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 91° 75°

Saturday

92° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 74°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 74°

Monday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 72°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss