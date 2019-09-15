Hot and dry pattern continues for the ArkLaTex

Another day and the weather pattern remains unchanged! Temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s and triple digits. Normally, high temperatures should be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The upper ridge continues to keep meaningful rain away! Monday, daytime highs will soar back into the upper 90s to near 100.

Drought conditions will continue to worsen in the ArkLaTex. With the lack of rain recently, severe drought is showing in portions of East Texas. Over the next seven days, the outlook for rain looks low!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Humberto continues to get stronger in the Atlantic. Soon, Humberto will make a right hand turn and move out into the open Atlantic. We have another tropical wave in the Atlantic which has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression next week. We will keep an eye on it.

