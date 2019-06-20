Hot, humid and dry weather continues into the weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

Dry hot and humid conditions to continue into the weekend. Chance for scattered thunderstorms returns Sunday. More widespread rain returns early next week.

Thursday was a dry day across the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs climb into the low to mid 90s. Expect the dry weather to continue for the next few days. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday with temperatures that will stay above normal. Expect morning low temperatures in the mid-70s. Daytime highs Friday will climb into the low to mid 90s. The dry weather will continue Saturday as once again we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Upper level high-pressure which will be responsible for the dry and hot conditions will be in ease a bit to the east Sunday. This will allow a slight chance for the scattered thunderstorms to return to the forecast to end the weekend. Look for rainfall chances to increase Monday and possibly Tuesday. Models indicate that rainfall in the week ahead will be heaviest over the northern half of the area. There rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The southern half of the area can expect to see amounts of around 1 inch.

Seven day rain potential

As rainfall chances increase, expect daytime highs to decrease. Daytime highs will likely settle into the mid to upper 80s to begin the work week. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Look for slightly warmer temperatures by the end of next week as rainfall chances again decrease.

Shreveport seven day forecast
Texarkana seven day forecast

Average High and low temperatures for today’s date: 91/70.

—Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 95° 78°

Saturday

94° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 77°

Sunday

91° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
83°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
93°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
2%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
3%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather Headlines

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss