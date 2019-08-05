Hot temperatures are on the increase with a few thunderstorms for Monday

Monday will be another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be back into the lower to middle 90s. Monday will feature a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 30%.

Highs for Monday

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue for the next few days. However, rain chances will begin to diminish into midweek.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As the ridge moves back, rain chances will decrease. The heat will be turned on next week. Over time, the ridge will get stronger. Over the next seven days, highs will remain into the middle to upper 90s. Lows will remain into the 70s. With the hot afternoons and warm evenings, some heat advisories will be possible later on this week.



Rainfall totals over the next couple of days

The next seven days

