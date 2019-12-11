How Crime-Stoppers helps police and the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say what truly makes the difference in solving and preventing crimes comes from the public through Crime-Stoppers.

Officials the amount of people who are actually calling Crime-Stoppers has grown significantly.

Between 2018 to 2019, Caddo-Shreveport Crime-Stoppers saw a 50-percent increase in calls and tips.

“We’ve made the push in recent years to really grow the program. To advertise more. To provide better customer service to our tipsters,” said Reed Ebarb, Caddo-Shreveport Crime-Stoppers president of the board of directors.

Crime-Stoppers is a nationwide non-profit that began in 1976 to give people a way to report crimes to police and remain anonymous.

“You cannot understate how effective its been in helping us put some really bad guys and gals in jail,” said Cpl. Marcus Hines, Shreveport Police public information officer.

Corporal Hines said thousands of calls come through the call center and now there’s a website where people can leave tips online.

“We know that the fear is real. We know that people legitimately are concerned about their safety when it comes to talking about things with police officers,” Hines said.

You get a cash reward if your tip results in an arrest. Last fiscal year saw the biggest reward payout since 2010. However, 70-percent of tipsters do not actually claim their reward. The money goes back into the program.

“Most people just want the information known and they want to remain anonymous and are not that worried about the money. Of course that 30-percent that does pick up the money, that’s cash money in their pocket they receive anonymously and they know the system works,” Ebarb said.

They stress how Crime-Stoppers is a completely separate entity from the police department.

“We make sure it has no identifying information to make sure that nobody can identify you from that tip. Then we send it to the police department it’s appropriate for,” Ebarb said.

Corporal Hines said if you really want to make a difference for crime in Shreveport, take advantage of the program.

“If there’s something you can do to help and you have that information. If you’re really truly concerned. If you really want to make an impact and make a difference then call Crime-Stoppers, visit the website,” Hines said.

The rewards from Crime-Stoppers are paid for by court fees. Every court fee includes a two-dollar fee that goes directly in a Crime-Stoppers payout account

To report a tip to Crime-Stoppers call 318-673-7373 or visit lockem.org.