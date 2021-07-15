How Shreveport-Bossier tourism benefits from social media influencers

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS)-According to Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau, social media influencers help promote the city knowingly or unknowingly sometimes. If anyone posts something positive about the city, a local restaurant, or a festival they may be influencing others.

One local influencer or content creator as she likes to be called is Jada Durden. She says it all started when she was just posting about some great tacos in town and someone from the tourism bureau reached out to her and other local influencers to encourage continued content creation that would benefit the cities.

After years of posting content, Jada has now left her full-time state job and now exclusively works in content creation and social media management.

If you want to find Loving This Life Jada click HERE.