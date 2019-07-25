Humidity levels on the increase into the weekend

Today was a beautiful Thursday afternoon. Highs made it back into the middle to upper 80s. Thursday will be the last day with the comfortable humidity levels. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

Lows for Friday morning

Friday, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The streak of dry days will continue into Saturday. On Sunday, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly south of Interstate 20. Our best chance of showers and storms will come on Monday and Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will move into range.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Rainfall totals through next week

For the rest of the work week, we will continue with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain slightly below average with temperatures into the lower 90s. Lows will rise back into the lower 70s.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

