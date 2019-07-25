Humidity levels on the increase into the weekend

Breaking News
Today was a beautiful Thursday afternoon. Highs made it back into the middle to upper 80s. Thursday will be the last day with the comfortable humidity levels. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

Lows for Friday morning

Friday, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The streak of dry days will continue into Saturday. On Sunday, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly south of Interstate 20. Our best chance of showers and storms will come on Monday and Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will move into range.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Rainfall totals through next week

For the rest of the work week, we will continue with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain slightly below average with temperatures into the lower 90s. Lows will rise back into the lower 70s.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 65°
% ° 65°

Friday

91° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 69°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 72°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Monday

90° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 74°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
70°

70°

2 AM
Clear
2%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
3%
69°

67°

4 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
66°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
70°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
75°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

