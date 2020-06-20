Hundreds gather for march, celebration commemorating Juneteenth in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Shreveport are taking a stand.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is going on everywhere, but we need to let them know that we have it going on in Shreveport,” said Kenny Houston, event organizer. “And we’re standing behind and we’re pushing forward.”

Hundreds of people gathered at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium for a purposeful protest.

“Racism only exists for two reasons,” said Alfred Anderson. “It exists because it’s taught and it exists because it’s imitated. So, if we can kill that and teach our children to love one another, then we can start to cure this disease called racism.’

Participants of all ages and backgrounds showed unity.

“Let’s get together as one,” said 14-year-old Micheal Mays. “It’s not about race, white and black, black and white. It’s not about that. It’s time to get together as one. As a community.”

With each step, the participants marching said they are helping the Shreveport community take a step toward social justice.

“As a group of people, we can make the world change around,” said Barbara Jackson. “We can try to make it work.”

“You know, us as a nation, us as a world – we’re tired of what’s going on,” said Kelsey Spoor. “I mean, this has been hundreds and hundreds of years of oppression just because of someone’s color of their skin.”

With the voice of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. playing on a loudspeaker through the march, participants followed in his footsteps marching forward for change.

Participants marched to the Caddo Parish Courthouse for a moment of silence, then marched back to the auditorium.

A celebration under the Texas Street Bridge in the Red River District capped off the day’s awareness activities with music and vendors.

