Hundreds honor El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard at public prayer service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of people from El Paso and beyond attended services Friday evening for Margie Reckard, one of the 22 victims killed in the Walmart mass shooting on Aug. 3.

“This is incredible” Bascos reaction to the community’s support. pic.twitter.com/sp0BW2miaS — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 17, 2019

With no family in town, Reckard’s widower, Antonio Basco, invited the public to join him in honoring her life at the La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Home.

“El Paso cares!” one person exclaimed during the service. “Las Cruces cares!” yelled another.

The funeral home initially made the request on behalf of Basco on Tuesday, who was married to Reckard for 22 years.

The request for public support quickly went viral and was shared thousands of times on Facebook alone.

Hundreds of people packed the Central El Paso church, while upwards of 700 others gathered outside.

More than 500 people inside for the funeral of Margie Reckard. People are overflowing outside with a line around the building showing support for Antonio Basco. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/YvmHSr8QR8 — Susy Castillo (@SusyKTSM) August 16, 2019

Antonio Basco is coming out to hug everyone. ❤ I'm hearing he comes out every so often to greet everyone. pic.twitter.com/gjwRPoLfhS — Natassia Paloma (@NatassiaPaloma) August 17, 2019

22 Flags for each victim being heald by the Rebellious Nation Bikers. pic.twitter.com/e0BuAyAJw2 — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 17, 2019

Before the prayer service began, attendees lined up between the pews, each waiting to offer Basco their love and condolences.

“Un fuerte aplauso para señora Margie”



The amount of love in this room is amazing💗 pic.twitter.com/rOStEMoYka — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 17, 2019

“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much” Helen Keller.



El Pasoans singing together with mariachis honoring the life of Margie and the 21 other victims. pic.twitter.com/LLYTCC3ue0 — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 17, 2019

According to Perches Funeral Home, more than 1,000 flower arrangements were also donated from people around the world.

An overwhelmingly beautiful flower display at the Perches location. All sent from the community, honoring the life of Antonio Basco’s wife, Margie Reckard. pic.twitter.com/U9nPISRfJC — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 16, 2019

Reckard, 63, was born in Baltimore and leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

Her funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Restlawn Cemetery located at 8700 Dyer.

Reckard is the last of the Walmart shooting victims to be laid to rest.