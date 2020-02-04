Hundreds of national guardsmen return home from deployment

CAMP MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 140 soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 39th military police company touched down on home soil today.

The men and women did a nine-month tour in Guantanamo Bay Cuba. They reunited with family members at a homecoming celebration at Camp Minden.

“Really excited, really excited to be home been looking forward to this for a long time, excited super happy, anything couldn’t be better,” said Damian Christian National Guardsman.

“I am very excited because it has been a very long nine months, over nine months, so it’s good to have him home, you know it’s good to see a lot of familiar faces, good to see everybody happy to be home a lot of families here so I’m very excited,” said Keshyra Culbert, family member of returning soldier.

The second round of soldiers will be coming home late tonight.

