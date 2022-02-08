SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Shreveport tonight to promote women’s heart health. The Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women event took place Tuesday evening at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino.

The goal, to raise money and awareness to fight cardiovascular disease.

According to the American Heart Association it is the number one killer of women each year.

This year’s Go Red chairwoman, Jana Freeman Forest, says women have a tendency to take care of others before thinking of themselves.

“That’s why heart disease is the number one killer among women because we just don’t take the time for ourselves to go get something checked out,” said Freeman Forest. “It’s so important when you do feel something, if you feel off a little bit, that you trust your heart and you go and get those things checked out..”

Tonight’s keynote speaker was 17-year-old Mackenzie Jewitt, a heart transplant recipient as a child, who is now a senior awaiting graduation from C.E. Byrd High School.

KTAL NBC 6 evening news anchors Jacque and Dan Jovic served as the emcees for the event.