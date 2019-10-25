Huntington raiders capture’s NBC 6’s Spirit Stick

Rain to gradually decrease around the ArkLaTex Friday night. Weekend to begin with clouds and below normal temperatures and end with sunshine and a big warm-up. More rain expected by the middle of next week followed by the coolest air of the season so far.

Friday was a cloudy, chilly, and very soggy day. A large area of showers continues to move over most of the region and will continue to do so for most of Friday night. Look for the rain to gradually decrease late Friday night and come to an end Saturday morning. We will likely stay cloudy Saturday with well below normal temperatures. Look for overnight lows to settle into the low to mid-50s. Daytime highs will likely struggle to make it into the low 60s. We will be watching newly formed Tropical depression 17 that could become Tropical Storm Olga before making landfall over the south Louisiana coast late Friday evening. It is likely that we have seen most of the rain that we will see. TD 17 will track from S LA through NE LA tonight. The heaviest rain will be near and to the east of this path. We will have to keep an eye on the extreme eastern edge of our area. If we are going to have any flooding issued with TD 17, that would likely be where it would occur.