Huntington raiders capture’s NBC 6’s Spirit Stick

For this week NBC 6 Spirit Stick, the Huntington High School Raiders were chosen to receive Kevin’s Tractor NBC 6 Spirit Stick!
As recipients of the spirit stick, the Raiders held a pep rally! There was an overwhelming show of support from the community with fans all wearing navy and silver!
Each week the award is given to the school that has the most spirit. We want to feature the players, the band members, the cheerleaders and everyone in between who make your school great!
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.