Hurricane Ida survivors encouraged to apply for DSNAP for food assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Hurricane Ida survivors who have lost perishable foods in their homes and may have limited resources to register for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.

DSNAP can help supplement food loss for individuals who have been impacted by a disaster.

That’s why it’s important to pre-register for DSNAP now, to expedite the application process so you wouldn’t have to wait to feed yourself and your family.

“We do look at income limits as well as resources and other expenses,” says Shavana Howard, the Assistant Secretary of Family Support. “So, it’s not to say that anybody can get DSNAP benefits if you have been impacted by a hurricane. You still have to meet certain income thresholds and resource limits.”

She says if one is already receiving SNAP, he or she will not be eligible for DSNAP.

Furthermore, it’s a “two step approach,” Howard says. After you pre-register, then you must call the center for a virtual interview. One of their analyst will then determine your eligibility. However, if you may not have access to a computer due to power outages, you can still call, and the center will register for you. It will just be a bit longer.

She also encourages those to apply for LA Wallet so that the center could identify one’s identity and residencies just in case additional information may be needed.

There is no set date yet for when the program will go live in all of Louisiana’s parishes, but Howard says to be on the lookout for the end of September, mainly because electricity and power will have to fully be restored to operate DSNAP.

“We have to try to time it just right,” she says.

For more information and to pre-register for DSNAP, click here.