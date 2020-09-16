Hurricane Laura evacuees are still sheltering in Shreveport-Bossier weeks later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Red Cross says about 20,000 people are still evacuated from their homes after Hurricane Laura. Around 12,000 of those people who had to evacuate are still in New Orleans hotels. Hundreds of others are sheltering in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Sunday, Louisiana Governor John Bell Edward’s announced the evacuees will stay in the hotels, but the Red Cross will take over responsibility for their shelter and meals during the expected tropical weather heading their way.

“Lake Charles, it’s bad like it’s really bad,” said Tri Le an evacuee from Lake Charles, “and that’s the first time I’ve ever witnessed something like that.”

Le has lived in Lake Charles for 13 years, he says supplies started running out days before the hurricane even hit.

“No gas, no water, and everybody started leaving town, and I was kind of the last people leaving town.”

Le says he evacuated to Texas when the storm hit. He returned to Lake Charles a couple of days after the storm.

“Lake Charles was my second home and you know, now I don’t think I’m going to live there anymore.”

Now, he and his wife are staying in Bossier City and he is working temporarily at a nail salon.

“I feel blessed that I can make a little money to pay for my expenses.”

The Le’s are staying with family in Bossier, but says it has been a difficult adjustment.

“There’s no matter where you are, you do not feel comfortable that you’re not home. And you know I have to adjust to everything here,” said Le.

Hundreds of others are sheltering in Shreveport-Bossier City.

“We are still sheltering those who have evacuated from Hurricane Laura. Here in non-congregative sheltering,” said Karen Mccoy from American Red Cross Shreveport Chapter.

It’s still undetermined how long evacuees will be staying inside the hotels turned shelters.

“We are working with the local and state partners to create a comprehensive plan for the residents and talk them through what the maybe,” said Mccoy.

The Red Cross is helping as much as they can providing three meals a day and placing people with resources to get back on their feet.

“And to be able to see those people go back down there and see the damage that their homes occurred and not have anywhere to go it’s really gut-wrenching for them,” said Mccoy.

