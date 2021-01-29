Hurricane Laura survivor gives thanks to CPSO deputy for help down south

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been five months since Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana and has left millions of dollars in damages. One Hurricane Laura survivor is sharing her story on how a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy helped her and her two daughters through the darkness.

“I just wanted to do my job and do what I always swore to always do and that’s to help and protect others,” said Sgt. Mike Vaikus, Caddo Parish Sheriff Office.

Sergeant Mike Vaikus says he was only doing his job when Hurricane Laura hit Calcasieu Parish. He was tapped to head down south with the Louisiana Association Sheriff Taskforce to help patrol the area.

“To see what it did to the roofs, the walls, just everything, not being able to get down the streets because of debris everywhere.

While patrolling the area he was stationed to help assist a Moss Bluff Circle K gas station that closed early due to the fuel shortage. He says when sitting at the station an SUV pulled up.

“I remember observing the driver, pulled towards the pumps and she stopped. I was going to get out and tell her, hey, you know the pumps are closed I’m sorry. As I started to walk and she wasn’t looking at me, her head dropped and she started crying pretty hard.”

That woman was Brittany Cormier a mother of two daughters, who was just trying to get gas for her generator, and to her surprise, Sergeant Vaikus went and found gas for her and sent two Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Deputies home with her to help her out.

“Making sure that we were going to be okay, and have, you know, air condition, and lights and everything like that,” said Brittany Cormier, Hurricane Laura survivor.

She writes a letter to the Caddo Parish Sheriff sharing how his deputy helped her. She says she was grateful to him for going the extra mile.

“Like he promised me that he was going to find gas you know. And it’s like they do care,” said Cormier.

And for Sergeant Vaikus he says the letter was something unexpected.

“I feel accomplished, I feel my job does matter, and that we are here for a good cause and good reason,” said Sergeant Vaikus.