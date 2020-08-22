I-20 westbound on-ramp from I-220 eastbound, Bossier Parish

The I-20 westbound ramp from I-220 eastbound reopened Friday after being closed since May as part of construction on new BAFB Interchange in Bossier Parish. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The I-20 westbound ramp from I-220 eastbound is back open in Bossier City after more than three months of work on a new ramp to Barksdale Air Force Base shut it down.

It’s part of construction on the new $71.8 million I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project. Ground was broken on the project in May 2019.

When complete, the new infrastructure extending south from the I-20/I-220 interchange will provide access to BAFB, the first entrance of its kind via an interstate in the area. It will also be the first access road for the base that doesn’t contend with crossing a railroad track.

The image below with construction areas highlighted in purple is provided by the DOTD. They say it is not an exact drawing of the design of the project, but shows generally what it will look like.

“The overall project is progressing well, with the contractor having completed pouring drilled shafts for the installation of bridge columns and bridge caps for the future overpass south of the interstate,” the DOTD said in announcing the reopening Friday afternoon, explaining that the existing ramp had to be tied in to some of the newly constructed lanes of the future interchange.

UPDATE – REOPENED: I-20 westbound ramp from I-220 eastbound, previously closed as part of construction on new BAFB Interchange in Bossier Parish. The $71.8 mill project is progressing well, read more here & travel safely! ➡️https://t.co/9rdb0DBjif pic.twitter.com/TFqGMa2J6b — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) August 21, 2020

Embankment work is also ongoing at the current I-20/I-220 interchange as the new on- and off-ramps take shape to eventually tie into the existing ramps. A portion of the new travel lanes have been constructed, extending south of where I-220 presently ends.

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are currently in place on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the interchange, and will continue throughout the duration of the project.

The entire I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project is anticipated to be complete in late 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.