ICE detainee dies at Richwood Correctional Center

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee being held at Richwood Correctional Center has died, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
They identified the detainee as Roylan Hernández-Diáz, 43, from Cuba. They say he died at 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday from what appears to be self-inflicted strangulation.
NBC 10 contacted LaSalle Corrections, who operates RCC, who confirmed the death. They say they would release more details in the coming days.
Homeland Security says Mr. Hernández-Diáz entered ICE custody on May 20, 2019. They say he had a case still pending before immigration courts at the time of his death.
Below is the full press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:
Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about the death, including the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility.
Additionally, ICE has notified Mr. Hernandez-Diaz’s next of kin.
ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases. Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the rate of the U.S. detained population as a whole.
This agency’s comprehensive review will be conducted by ICE senior leadership to include Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor.
